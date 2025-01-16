NTV Weather Update | January 16, 2025

Post 2 – 8:22 AM AST (7:52 AM AST)
High-resolution guidance suggests there is a high chance the eastern Avalon will see some light snowfall this afternoon. The potential exists for 1 to 3 cm of snowfall… but this is also contingent upon a snowfall band moving from north to south from the offshore low. Something I’ll be keeping an eye on through the day.
Post 1 – 6:21 AM NST (5:51 AM AST)
Good morning!
There is a chance that parts of the Avalon, including the St. John’s Metro, will see light snow this afternoon from an area of low pressure lurking offshore. There is uncertainty in the position of this low, which is why there is a chance of seeing the snow, and not a certainty at this point.
If it does snow, amounts will be less than 5 cm. I’ll be watching the satellite and radar closely throughout the day.
Outside of that, there will be flurries and light snow through central, interior, and parts of western Newfoundland today. Locally, snowfall will be 5 cm, but most areas will not see applicable amounts.
Highs today climb to near 0 on the Island and remain below freezing in the Big Land. Today will also be a bit more windy over the eastern sections of the Island, resulting in wind chills nearer to -10.
Have a great Thursday!