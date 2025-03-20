Nominations open for Mount Pearl Focus on Youth Awards

Mount Pearl has announced that nominations are now open for the 35th annual Focus on Youth Awards.

The awards are an opportunity to showcase young individuals who have demonstrated excellence in arts, sports, volunteerism, science, and more.

Nominations will be accepted until April 4. Awards will be presented at the Glacier Arena on May 14

Awards are presented in the categories of Youth of the Year, Youth in Service Award, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Youth Athlete of the Year, Youth Sports Team of the Year, Youth Group of the Year, Performing Arts Recognition – Group, Performing Arts Recognition – Individual, Youth Visual Arts Award, Youth STEM Award, and Youth Literary Arts Award.