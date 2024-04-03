Nominations Open for 2024 Seniors of Distinction Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Seniors of Distinction Awards.

The awards recognize the contributions and achievements of older residents of the province. To be eligible, a senior must be nominated by an individual or group, be 50 years of age or older, and be a current or past resident of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Awards are presented to individuals and seniors may be nominated if they have made notable contributions through paid or volunteer work activities. Nominations from previous years will be considered at the request of a nominator or nominee and posthumous awards may be given.

The deadline for submissions is May 17.