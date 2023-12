There were no serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in St. John’s on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Team Gushue Highway at about 10:45 p.m. after the driver of a sedan lost control, crashing into a guardrail under the Old Pennywell Road overpass.

The vehicle sustained significant damage. The driver of the car was reportedly uninjured.

Roads were slippery in blowing snow at the time of the crash.