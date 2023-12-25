No serious injuries following pair of afternoon traffic incidents

A pair of traffic incidents in St. John’s on Monday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries.

At about 3:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to a section of Portugal Cove Road following a single-vehicle crash. The driver of a southbound SUV lost control of the vehicle, between World Parkway and Craig Dobbin Way, driving into the median. The vehicle sideswiped a light pole, and continued along the median until it came to a rest roughly 150 metres away. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Both the vehicle and the pole sustained moderate damage.

At about 4:45 p.m. crews were called to the Rawlins Cross area of St. John’s following a two-vehicle t-bone collision. A car traveling south along Monkstown Road collided with a taxicab traveling east on Military Road. Two occupants of the taxi were assessed by paramedics. It was unknown at the time if they were taken to hospital. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.