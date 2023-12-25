News

No serious injuries following pair of afternoon traffic incidents

Posted: December 25, 2023 6:56 pm
By Earl Noble


A pair of traffic incidents in St. John’s on Monday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries.

At about 3:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to a section of Portugal Cove Road following a single-vehicle crash. The driver of a southbound SUV lost control of the vehicle, between World Parkway and Craig Dobbin Way, driving into the median. The vehicle sideswiped a light pole, and continued along the median until it came to a rest roughly 150 metres away. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Both the vehicle and the pole sustained moderate damage.

At about 4:45 p.m. crews were called to the Rawlins Cross area of St. John’s following a two-vehicle t-bone collision. A car traveling south along Monkstown Road collided with a taxicab traveling east on Military Road. Two occupants of the taxi were assessed by paramedics. It was unknown at the time if they were taken to hospital. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

An SUV sustained moderate damage following a single-vehicle crash on Portugal Cove Road on Monday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A single-vehicle crash on Portugal Cove Road on Monday damaged a light pole. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A police officer takes notes on a single-vehicle crash on Portugal Cove Road on Monday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Officers on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
There were no serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision at Rawlins Cross on Monday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A police officer wraps a car in yellow tape, which tells the public that emergency personnel have already been at the scene. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
