No injuries reported following collision involving ambulance

A collision involving an ambulance in the west end of St. John’s late Monday morning resulted in no reported injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Topsail Road and Cowan Avenue shortly before 11:00 a.m., when an ambulance traveling eastbound on Topsail Road struck an SUV traveling northbound on Cowan Ave.

Reports from the scene indicate the ambulance had its emergency equipment activated when the collision occured, and was not transporting a patient at the time. No occupants of the ambulance were injured. The ambulance sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene.

The occupants of the SUV involved, including a child, were assessed at the scene, but also appeared uninjured. That vehicle sustained extensive damage and was also towed from the scene.

Traffic at the busy intersection was slowed for some time as personnel worked. The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.