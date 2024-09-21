No injuries following late-night collision

A three-vehicle collision in the west end of St. John’s overnight caused significant damage to two vehicles, but resulted in no injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Blackmarsh Road shortly before 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. A t-bone collision in the intersection sent the two vehicles involved into a third vehicle waiting to make a turn. The crash caused considerable damage to the two initial vehicles. There were no injuries to the occupants of the vehicles.

Emergency crews responded to a second reported crash just over an hour later, on Newfoundland Drive. Reports from the scene indicate a single vehicle struck a light pole near the entrance to the McDonald’s restaurant, tipping it slightly. The driver of the car then left the scene.