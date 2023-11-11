No injuries following east-end crash; one taken into custody

There were no reported injuries, and one person was taken into custody, following a single-vehicle crash in the east end of St. John’s on Saturday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on East White Hills Road, near Quidi Vidi Lake. The driver of a vehicle lost control while traveling north, drove onto a grassy embankment on one side of the road before veering across to strike a guardrail on the opposite side of the street. The crash caused significant damage to the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed one person at the scene. While there were no injuries reported, one person was taken into police custody. It is unknown at this time if they were the driver of the vehicle. Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Police Dog Services also attended the scene. A brief search of the immediate area turned up empty.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.