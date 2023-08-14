NLESD holding job fair in western Labrador

This post has been updated as of 12:40 PM NDT on August 14, 2023
The Job Fair has been rescheduled and once the new date and time are confirmed, an update will be posted to the NLESD social channels.
The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District will be holding a recruitment fair on Tuesday in western Labrador at Menihek High School for bus drivers and school custodians.
The District is currently seeking applications for general interviews. On-site interviews will be conducted.
Training will be provided with salaries starting at $20.05 per hour and a competitive benefits package.