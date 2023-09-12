NLESD highlights mental health supports after new sexual assault charges laid against teacher

As dozens of additional charges are laid with an ongoing investigation into sexual violence, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is highlighting mental health supports available in schools across the province.

They district says guidance supports are available in all schools, and where necessary, additional supports such as Educational Psychologists and Student Services staff has been deployed to assist schools.

The school district is also reminding parents and guardians to have in depth conversations with their children about the importance of safe social media use for everyone.