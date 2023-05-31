Newfoundland Rogues deliver big win to advance to second round of the playoffs

It was a a see-saw battle from start to finish. However, the Rogues would prevail and continue their push for a pro basketball title. The Rogues were down by one with four minutes left when Marquise Collins crashed towards the net, scoring and drawing a foul. His free throw put Newfoundland up by two over the Raleigh Firebirds, a lead they never relinquished.

The Rogues celebrated a 122-110 win on Raleigh’s home court. Led by Armani Chaney’s triple double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Collins also came up huge with 24 points.

The Rogues now move on to face the Georgia Soul. As the top team in the Southeast division, Georgia will host the Rogues in a best-of-three series on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (if necessary).