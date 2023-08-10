NL Hydro employee dead in serious workplace incident at Holyrood Thermal Generating Station

An employee at the Holyrood Thermal Generating Station has died following what NL Hydro has called “a serious workplace incident” on Thursday morning.

Holyrood RCMP responded after receiving a report at approximately 11:00 a.m. of a serious incident at the station. One man was seriously injured and died en route to hospital.

The RCMP has engaged the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Occupational Health and Safety of Service NL. The investigation is continuing.

NL Hydro has released a statement on the incident:

“It is with heavy hearts, that we confirm we responded to a serious workplace incident at the Holyrood Terminal Station this morning that resulted in the fatality of one of our employees.

“We are sending our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our colleague during this difficult time.

“Nothing is more important than our employees’ safety and we are focused on supporting our teams right now. This is a sad day for our Hydro family. It is a day that we never want to face and one that will be with us for the rest of our lives.

“We will have more information to share at a later time.”

NTV News will share further updates as they become available.