NL Health Services warns of fraudulent calls

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services has been advised that some residents in central Newfoundland have received fraudulent calls from a NL Health Services – Central zone number.

In these instances, an automated caller indicates the call is appointment-related and asks for personal information. While NL Health Services will take steps to confirm your identity prior to discussing an upcoming appointment, staff will not ask for personal information such as a social insurance number or banking information.

NL Health Services says If you receive a call of this nature, please end the call and do not engage with the caller. If you feel you have been the target of a fraudulent call or scam please notify your local

RCMP and contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501