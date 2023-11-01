NL Health Services to Enhance Appointment Scheduling

To assist in appointment scheduling Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has availed of the services of Seafair Capital and TxtSquad to pilot a new texting solution for appointment scheduling in some primary health clinics in the Western and Eastern Urban and Rural zones.

The goal of this program is to help reduce missed appointments, schedule appointments in a simpler and faster process, and increase accessibility to these clinics.

Patients will be able to text staff at the participating clinics to confirm appointments, schedule new appointments and for other inquiries. Participating clinics include the primary health clinic in Holyrood, family care teams located in St. John’s east and west, as well as the Bay St. George family care team, and the respiratory clinic located on Mundy Pond Road in St. John’s.

The Bay St. George family care team will also pilot this technology to use text messaging services to enhance communication with those people who are served by that team.