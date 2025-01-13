NL Health Services Releases Accessibility Plan

The provincial health authority has released its new Accessibility Plan, to create a more accessible and inclusive healthcare system by reducing barriers to services for persons with visible and non-visible disabilities.

The plan is meant to identify goals that will determine the next steps to improve accessibility over two years.

There were six key pillars identified in the plan. The pillars are training and education; communications and access to information; policy and procedures; access to services and accessibility supports; infrastructure and built environment; and employment.

NL Health Services will continue to engage and collaborate with persons with disabilities, organizations representing persons with disabilities and other interest holders.