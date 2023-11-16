NL Health Services launches mobile primary health clinic

NL Health Services has launched the first mobile primary health clinic service for the province in New-Wes-Valley. This mobile primary health clinic will be open to scheduled patients on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19, at the Dr. Y. K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre.

The mobile clinics have a collaborative team of health professionals who will offer primary health care services.

Mobile clinics are supported by nurse practitioners, registered nurses, clerical staff and family physicians. There are a limited number of appointments available and individuals seeking an appointment are asked to pre-book an appointment.

These mobile clinics increase access to primary care for underserved and vulnerable populations such as people living in remote or rural areas, people with lower income, those without access to a vehicle, Indigenous communities, immigrants and refugees, and people struggling with housing, mental health, and addictions.