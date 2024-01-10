NL chef to complete at Canadian Culinary Championship

A chef from this province will compete for Gold during the 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship in Ottawa next month.

The 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship will be held on February 2 and 3.

Regional competitions were held in ten competing cities in the Fall of 2023, with each gold medal winning chef qualifying for the Canadian Culinary Championship.

Chef and Owner Kyle Puddester of Fork restaurant in Mobile will compete compete in the championship.

To date, Canada’s Great Kitchen Party has raised over $17 million in support of sports programs, music education in schools and food programs.