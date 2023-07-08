Nine wind-hydrogen projects green-lit for second stage of crown land call for bids

Nine companies have been approved to proceed to the second phase of the provinces call for bids on crown land project developments. The The Department of Industry, Energy and Technology says it will not be releasing company names while the bids process is ongoing. A list of successful proponents will be made public at the end of the process.
The Department says it received 24 bids from 19 companies, which went through a ‘stage one’ review, including criteria like the bidder’s experience, and their financial capacity to construct and operate the proposed project. Nine companies have been approved to move to stage two – which is expected to be finished by this August. Successful bidders will get the green light to develop green hydrogen projects on crown land in Newfoundland and Labrador.