Nice morning drive, but several flight delays

Roads are nice on the Avalon Peninsula and the west coast. There are areas of fog in central Newfoundland. Across Labrador, roads are dry with good visibility.

The Beaumont Hamel is still out of service due to a mechanical issue. Other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights, 2250, 2254, 2251, 2255, and 2259 are delayed. WestJet flights 264, 265, and 201 are delayed, PAL Airlines Flight 901 is delayed, and Air Canada Flight 2290 is cancelled. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 901 is delayed and Provincial Airlines Flight 928 is cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander.