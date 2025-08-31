Youth riding dirt bike suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after collision with pickup truck

News August 31st, 2025

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor are investigating a collision between a dirt bike and a pickup truck Saturday evening.

The crash happened along Hardy Avenue and resulted in a youth being rushed to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP officers and emergency medical crews responded to a report of a collision at 7:23 p.m. The youth who was riding the bike sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre for immediate medical care.

The occupants of the pickup truck were uninjured and remained at the scene.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services was engaged. A portion of Hardy Avenue was closed for several hours to allow police to examine the scene and conduct their investigation.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Any witnesses who have not spoken with police, or anyone with dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.