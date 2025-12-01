World AIDS day marked in NL

Health, News December 1st, 2025

The AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador and Thrive will be hosting an event in honour of World AIDS day today. The occasion is marked each year on December 1st to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and to help support those living with it as well as remembering lives lost to the disease.

ACNL says this year is significant as HIV rates across the country have increased. 2023 data shows a 35% increase in new infections and NL is no exception with 19 new cases of HIV in 2023 and 11 in 2024. An event is being held at The Lantern in St. John’s on December 1st until 2pm.