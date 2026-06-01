WorkplaceNL amends policy to cover psychological injuries caused by workplace harassment 

Business, News June 1st, 2026

Starting June 1, WorkplaceNL will cover psychological injury due to harassment at work. This means that workers diagnosed with a psychological injury due to harassment in the workplace may be eligible for wage-loss benefits, health care benefits and return-to-work services through the workers’ compensation system. The diagnosis must be from a physician, nurse practitioner, psychologist or psychiatrist.

In the context of WorkplaceNL coverage, workplace harassment involves aggressive, intimidating or discriminatory conduct as a repeated behaviour or a single, serious event. WorkplaceNL will confirm that harassment occurred in the workplace and may use the findings of an outside investigation.

“A psychologically safe workplace is important to the well-being of workers and workplaces ” said Elizabeth Lane, CEO, WorkplaceNL. “This change represents an important step that strengthens support for workers experiencing psychological injury due to workplace harassment and helps raise awareness of the significance of respectful, healthy work environments.”