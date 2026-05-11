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Woman With Several Outstanding Warrants Arrested for Two Thefts on Same Day

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Sunday, May 10th, shortly before 9am, RNC were called to a theft in progress at a Churchill Square business. The female suspect had fled prior to police arrival, but she was identified after an investigation. Nearly seven hours later, around 3:45pm, patrol services were called to another theft in progress at a business on Ropewalk Lane. RNC were able to identify the suspect as the same woman from the previous theft. Police found the suspect in the area and arrested the 30-year old. She was charged with two counts of theft and two counts of breach of court orders. She also had several outstanding warrants, and was taken to lockup.

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