Woman rescued from cliff at Middle Cove Beach

The RNC responded to a 911 call at Middle Cove Beach on Sunday evening.

It was reported that a female was on the rocks, getting splashed by waves, and not moving.

An RNC officer made his way down the steep Cliffside to the area as swells of water were rising. The officer removed his uniform to attempt to keep the female warm while waiting for Fire and Rescue to conduct a high-angle rescue.

Both the officer and the female were successfully lifted to safety without significant injuries.

