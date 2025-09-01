Woman on Canada-wide driving ban crashes vehicle on Team Gushue Highway

News September 1st, 2025

On Sunday afternoon, the RNC responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on the Team Gushue Highway.

Officers had reason to believe the 48-year-old female driver was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Police also learned that the female driver was already subject to a Canada-wide driving ban.

The female refused to cooperate with officers and provide a breath sample and was subsequently charged with Refusal and Operation while Prohibited. She was held for court.