NEWS

News

Woman on Canada-wide driving ban crashes vehicle on Team Gushue Highway

News

On Sunday afternoon, the RNC responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on the Team Gushue Highway.

Officers had reason to believe the 48-year-old female driver was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Police also learned that the female driver was already subject to a Canada-wide driving ban.

The female refused to cooperate with officers and provide a breath sample and was subsequently charged with Refusal and Operation while Prohibited. She was held for court.

Man arrested after fleeing from police
Read more
RNC clock driver travelling 165 km/h on Outer Ring Road
Read more
Driver and passengers flee traffic stop
Read more
Back to top