Woman in Stolen Car Leads Police on Chase

Last night, a woman in a stolen car with false plates led police on a chase before being arrested. Around 8:30PM, RNC on Lemarchant Road in St. John’s noticed the false plate and attempted a traffic stop, but the 40-year old female driver sped away. Luckily, other officers were waiting where she attempted to ditch the vehicle. She was arrested after a struggle with police. During the investigation, RNC learned that the vehicle was also stolen. The woman now faces charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and breach of court orders.

