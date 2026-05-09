Woman charged with six counts of assaulting a peace officer following altercation on George Street

News May 9th, 2026

RNC officers responded to a 911 call on George Street around 1:15 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival, police entered into one of the establishments and located an employee with serious injuries to his arm.

The female suspect was located inside the business, and officers attempted to arrest her. The woman became combative. Police were able to gain control of her, but at the city lockup, she became combative again.

The 27-year-old female was charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, property damage, resisting arrest and six counts of assault a peace officer.