Woman Arrested for Assaulting a Police Officer at St. John’s Shelter

News February 12th, 2026

Wednesday, February 11th shortly before 9pm, an RNC officer was conducting an investigation at an emergency shelter in St. John’s. While there, staff informed the officer there was a woman there causing issues and refusing to leave. When staff and the officer approached the woman, she threw a cup of coffee at the officer, but missed. During the interaction, the woman became more irate and pushed the officer. The 35-year old was arrested for assaulting a police officer and taken to lockup.