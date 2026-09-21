Woman arrested following theft from vehicle in St. John’s

News September 21st, 2026

On Sunday afternoon the RNC were called to a theft that had occurred in the downtown area of St. John’s.

The complainant reported that someone had broken into his vehicle and had stolen his bag.

While the complainant was out for a walk, he noticed a female in possession of his stolen bag, and he was able to retrieve his property.

The 32-year-old female was arrested and taken to the St. John’s lockup. She was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.