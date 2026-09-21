NEWS

News

Woman arrested following theft from vehicle in St. John’s

News

On Sunday afternoon the RNC were called to a theft that had occurred in the downtown area of St. John’s.

The complainant reported that someone had broken into his vehicle and had stolen his bag.

While the complainant was out for a walk, he noticed a female in possession of his stolen bag, and he was able to retrieve his property.

The 32-year-old female was arrested and taken to the St. John’s lockup. She was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

Related Articles

Province’s labour leaders gather in Grand Falls-Windsor for 108th annual Labour Day Parade
Read more
Labour Day festivities held in St. John’s amid concerns over U.S. trade war and rising cost of living
Read more
Premier wants to meet business leaders to discuss U.S. tariff war
Read more
Dean Penney to be sentenced for first-degree murder on Sept. 11th
Read more
RNC searching for missing teen in St. John’s
Read more
Back to top