Woman arrested after ditching vehicle in downtown St. John’s

News November 3rd, 2025

Just after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, RNC officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Lemarchant Road in St. John’s.

The female driver refused to stop, and the vehicle was ditched by the driver in the downtown area.

Police were able to locate the 30-year-old female driver in the area on foot. She was arrested and charged with flight from police, dangerous operation, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.

She will appear in court this morning.