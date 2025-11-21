Witless Bay trio arrested after drugs, cash found at house
Three people were arrested this week after a search of a Witless Bay home turned up cocaine, cash and paraphernalia police believed are connected to drug trafficking activity.
The RCMP is expected to lay charges against a 52-year-old man, a 65-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, all of Witless Bay.
The RCMP is continuing to investigate and warns that current street-level quantities of cocaine are of an extremely high potency and can easily result in death to user.