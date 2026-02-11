Wildlife officials conducting caribou surveys

News February 11th, 2026

Wildlife officials will be conducting caribou surveys over the coming weeks in central and eastern Newfoundland. The surveys will be conducted using a low-level flying aircraft in the areas of Cape Shore, the Avalon wilderness reserve on the Southeast Avalon Peninsula, the Burin Peninsula and the Gander region.

During the survey, as part of the survey requirements some caribou will be marked with temporary paint. The paint will not impact caribou, but will remain on the animals for the winter and will shed with their winter coast in the spring.