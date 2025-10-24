Wildlife officers investigating illegal big game hunting on the Northern Peninsula

News October 24th, 2025

Wildlife officials are investigating a possible incident of a moose being shot on Route 430-32, approximately 35 kilometres east of the Plum Point intersection.

Officers discovered a large blood stain on the road and fresh moose remains adjacent to the road in the ditch in an area known locally as Godfrey Pond.

A shell casing from a hunting rifle was located across the road from the kill site.

The incident is believed to have taken place during the morning hours of Thanksgiving Day. Officers are interested in speaking with a male and a female who were seen in the area and believed to have been operating a red car.

The Resource Enforcement Division is asking anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call 709-637-2971 or make an anonymous report via the 24/7 Poaching Line at 1-877-820-0999. Reports can also be submitted online anonymously at stoppoaching.ca.