Wildfire impacting mail delivery in some CBN communities

News August 21st, 2025

With the wildfire in Conception Bay North affecting mail and parcel delivery in some communities, Canada Post has implemented measures to keep residents connected. Mail for Broad Cove, Burnt Point, Northern Bay and Western Bay is available for pickup at the Harbour Grace post office, while mail for Salmon Cove residents is available for pickup at the Carbonear Post Office.

You must bring a valid government-issued ID to pick up your mail. Canada Post will also be offering free mail forwarding service for residents and businesses of Burnt Point, Northern Bay and Salmon Cove. Impacted residents have until Sept. 21 to register for the free service.