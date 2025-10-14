NEWS

Whitbourne RCMP seeking owner of found power tool

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is turning to the public in hopes of tracking down the rightful owner of a heavy-duty power tool found in the Long Harbour area.

On the morning of Oct. 8, police responded to a report of a valuable, professional-grade power tool discovered off the trailway near the Long Harbour intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Efforts to track down the proper owner of the tool, which has been turned over to police, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information about the found property item, or if you believe you are its rightful owner, you are asked to contact the Whitbourne RCMP at 709-759-2600. Whitbourne RCMP will not be releasing any further details to ensure the person who comes forward is the rightful owner.

