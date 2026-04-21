Whitbourne RCMP arrests repeat offender for breaching release order

Justice, News April 21st, 2026

Whitbourne RCMP arrested 34-year-old Lewis Sooley on Saturday after he was found violating his court-imposed release conditions.

On April 18, officers in Whitbourne confirmed that Lewis Sooley, 34, was not complying with a condition of a release order requiring him to make regular phone calls to the detachment to check in. Police located Sooley at a residence in Heart’s Delight, and he was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Sooley was transported to the detachment in Harbour Grace, where he was held in custody over the weekend. He was scheduled to appear in Provincial Court today.