Wet roads in the east

News, Traffic, Travel

Roads across the Avalon and portions of central Newfoundland are wet with reduced visibility. For the West Coast and Labrador, roads are dry.

Due to two overnight emergency crossings, the Astron W will be cancelling the 7:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. crossing from St. Brendan’s. The vessel will depart St. Brendan’s at 3:30 p.m. and Burnside at 6:30 p.m. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 2280 and PAL Airlines Flight 901 are delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 901 and Air Canada Flight 2580 are delayed.

