Wet roads across most of the Island

Roads remain wet across most of the Island this morning. In Labrador, roads are dry for most areas; however, in Wabush, there is some light snow falling.

The MV Beaumont Hamel remains out of service due to mechanical issues. The MV Astron W is out of service, and Helicopter service will start today for Rencontre East – Bay L’Argent – Pools Cove.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 2591 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.

