Wet roads across most of the Island

News, Traffic, Travel October 10th, 2025

Roads remain wet across most of the Island this morning. In Labrador, roads are dry for most areas; however, in Wabush, there is some light snow falling.

The MV Beaumont Hamel remains out of service due to mechanical issues. The MV Astron W is out of service, and Helicopter service will start today for Rencontre East – Bay L’Argent – Pools Cove.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 2591 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.