Weather forecast: Saturday, October 10

News, Weather October 10th, 2026

St. John’s/Bonavista Peninsula:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 11.

Tonight: Showers ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Local amount 2 mm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 3.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 10.

Central:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 10 with temperature falling to plus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight: Showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 2.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 8.

West Coast:

Today: Showers. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 9.

Tonight: Showers ending overnight then partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 5 except plus 1 inland.

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy in the morning with 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7.

South Coast:

Today: Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning this morning. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. Temperature steady near 9.

Tonight: A few showers ending overnight then partly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 5.

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy in the morning with 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9.

Northern Peninsula:

Today: Showers ending this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near 7.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4 except zero inland and over higher terrain.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7.

Southern Labrador:

Today: Showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Flurries inland and over higher terrain this morning. Local amount 2 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 this afternoon. High 8.

Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6.

Happy Valley – Goose Bay:

Today: Cloudy with a 40 percent change of rain showers or flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 6.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening then partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the afternoon with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.