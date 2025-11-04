UPDATE: Weather bomb expected to impact province today

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather November 4th, 2025

It will be a stormy day across the Island portion of the province with wind and coastal flooding warnings in effect from Environment Canada.

Wind Warning in effect for:

St. John’s and vicinity

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected.

Locations: east coast of Newfoundland and northern Avalon Peninsula. Maximum gusts this afternoon and evening: east to southeasterly 80 km/h, except 110 along parts of the coast. Maximum gusts overnight tonight into Wednesday evening: west to northwesterly 80 km/h, except 100 along parts of the coast.

Time span: this afternoon until Wednesday night. Damage to roofs, fences, branches or soft shelters is possible. Secure loose objects. Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Coastal Flooding Statement in effect for:

Eastern Coastline of the Avalon Peninsula

This statement is in effect for parts of the coast due to the following hazard(s): Moderate storm surge. Large waves. Higher than normal water levels. Locations: Bonavista Bay to the eastern Avalon. Maximum wave heights: 4 to 6 metres, breaking upon approach to shore.

Time span: – along eastern facing shorelines this evening, especially near high tide. – along northern facing shorelines Wednesday morning to Friday, especially near high tide.

First high tide: 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. this evening.

Second high tide: 6 A.M. to 8 A.M. Wednesday morning.

Third high tide: 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Wednesday evening.

Fourth high tide: 6 A.M. to 8 A.M. Thursday morning. Fifth high tide: 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Thursday evening.

Sixth high tide: 6 A.M. to 8 A.M. Friday morning.

Remarks: Large waves, pounding surf, and storm surge will produce higher than normal water levels along the coast. These large waves can cause coastal erosion in vulnerable areas, as well as damage to infrastructure along the shoreline, especially at locations that have been prone to impacts during similar events in the past.

Newfoundland

Rain is expected across Newfoundland today with snow over the higher elevations of the Long Range Mountains. Approximately 50 mm of rain is expected today and tonight over most of Newfoundland; amounts will be lower in areas with snow. Winds will gust between 80 and 110 km/h. There is a risk of flooding along the south and east coast this afternoon and evening. Highs between 4 and 6 are expected.

Labrador



Snow will end across western Labrador this morning. In central areas, some showers are expected this afternoon. It will be cloudy along the coast until tonight, when the same low impacting the provinces moves into coastal Labrador. Temperatures will be near the freezing mark.