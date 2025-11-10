‘We Stand On Guard Once More’ benefit concert airs this evening on NTV and NTV+

Arts & Entertainment, News November 10th, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador’s beloved musicians will join forces ‘once more’ for a night of unforgettable music and powerful community spirit, while raising critical funds for residents and communities impacted by this summer’s wildfires.

It was a devastating wildfire season for Newfoundland and Labrador, and all proceeds from We Stand On Guard Once More will go directly to the Canadian Red Cross NL Wildfire Response fund to help communities recover and rebuild.

The sold-out-show has an incredible lineup, bringing together some of the province’s most cherished artists including:

Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers

The Fables

The Ennis Sisters

The Masterless Men

Rum Ragged

Karla Pilgrim & Jackie Sullivan

The Navigators

The Celtic Connection

The Punters

Shanneyganock with Bud Davidge

The concert will be hosted by Dahmnait Doyle and NTV’s very own Toni-Marie Wiseman on NTV and NTV+.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. tonight, with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.