Wanted Man Who Led Police on Chase Located and Arrested in Mount Pearl

News February 13th, 2026

Thursday, February 12th shortly after 5:30pm, RNC attempted to pull over a vehicle in Mount Pearl that was being driven by a man wanted on multiple warrants. A chase briefly ensued when the suspect sped away, but was terminated in the interest of public safety. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located at a residence in Mount Pearl, where the driver was arrested. The 35-year old has been charged with Flight From Police, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Operation of a Conveyance while Prohibited, and Breach of Probation. He was held to appear in court.