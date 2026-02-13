NEWS

Wanted Man Who Led Police on Chase Located and Arrested in Mount Pearl

Thursday, February 12th shortly after 5:30pm, RNC attempted to pull over a vehicle in Mount Pearl that was being driven by a man wanted on multiple warrants. A chase briefly ensued when the suspect sped away, but was terminated in the interest of public safety. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located at a residence in Mount Pearl, where the driver was arrested. The 35-year old has been charged with Flight From Police, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Operation of a Conveyance while Prohibited, and Breach of Probation. He was held to appear in court.

