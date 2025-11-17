Virtual ER doctor supporting emergency services in Green Bay

Health, News November 17th, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services advises the public that emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician at Green Bay Health Centre in Springdale on Monday, November 17, 2025 from 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

Residents can proceed to the ER at Green Bay Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department staff will be supported by a physician who will be available virtually.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency room. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice;

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.