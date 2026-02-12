Virtual ER availability at central zones

Health, News February 12th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services is advising the public that emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician at the following Central Zone sites:

A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre, Buchans

Friday, February 13 at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, February 17 at 4:00 p.m.

Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre, Baie Verte

Sunday, February 15 at 8:00 a.m. until Monday, February 16 at 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday, February 17 at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday, February 18 at 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, February 19 at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, February 20 at 8:00 a.m.

Connaigre Peninsula Community Health Centre, Harbour Breton

Monday, February 16 at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, February 17 at 8:00 a.m.

Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre, New-Wes-Valley

Friday, February 13 at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, February 20 at 8:00 a.m.

Green Bay Health Centre, Springdale

Monday, February 16 at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, February 17 at 8:00 a.m.

When a virtual ER is operating: Residents can proceed to the ER as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department staff will be supported by a physician who will be available virtually.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.