Victims of break and enters in Conception Bay North start petition fighting for change

Residents in Conception Bay North who have been victims of recent break and enters have come together to start a petition, fighting for change on the North Shore.

The petition titled ‘Immediate Action on Break-Ins and Public Safety in the CBN Area’ already has over 150 signatures.

Within the petition it states that the undersigned residents, and supporters, are calling for immediate action to address ongoing break-ins and public safety concerns across the communities from Victoria to Lower Island Cove.

The petition requests that Premier Tony Wakeham, MHA Reiley Balsham, and MP Jonathan Rowe, lead an urgent public safety response with regular public updates, increase prevention and enforcement, ensure strong follow-through on release conditions and breaches, and advocate for system improvements that reduce repeat break-ins.

The petition also states that residents are not calling for protests or confrontation, instead, they’re asking for safety, accountability, and a path forward.

