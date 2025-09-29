NEWS

Vehicle rolls onto its side in late-night collision, no serious injuries reported

There were no serious injuries to report following a collision in downtown St. John’s early Monday morning that saw one vehicle roll onto its side.

Emergency crews were called to the Rawlins Cross area shortly before 1:00 a.m. following the crash. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Military Road and Monkstown Road, sending one of them onto its side. Firefighters had to stabilize the vehicle before the driver, who was the only occupant, could climb out.

Both drivers were assessed at the scene by paramedics, however neither was taken to hospital.

Traffic through the intersection was slowed for a while, until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Rawlins Cross early Monday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
There were no serious injuries following a collision at Rawlins Cross early Monday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters work to stabilize a car and assist its driver following a collision at Rawlins Cross. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
There were no serious injuries following a collision at Rawlins Cross early Monday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
There were no serious injuries following a collision at Rawlins Cross early Monday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters work to stabilize a car and assist its driver following a collision at Rawlins Cross. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

