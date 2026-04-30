Vehicle of 22-year-old woman seized after travelling 56km/h over the speed limit

News April 30th, 2026

RCMP Traffic Services West seized the vehicle of a 22-year-old woman on Tuesday after she was stopped for speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH).



Just after 1:30 p.m. on April 28, RCMP Traffic Services West stopped a vehicle travelling 156 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on the Trans-Canada Highway near Hampden. The woman was ticketed for speeding, her vehicle was seized and impounded by police and her driver’s licence was suspended.



RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador urges motorists to slow down and plan ahead. The extra minute or two that you might save by speeding is not worth it. There are penalties like fines, having your license suspended or seeing your vehicle seized and impounded. But there are far worse consequences: you could seriously hurt yourself, your passengers or other drivers. In some cases, your speed could cause life-altering injury or cost someone their life.