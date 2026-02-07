Valérie Maltais wins Canada’s first medal of Winter Olympics with bronze in speedskating

NEWS

Canada has won its first medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Speedskater Valérie Maltais won bronze in the women’s 3,000 metres at the Milano Cortina Games on Saturday. Maltais, who is from from La Baie, Que., finished in a time of 3:56.93 behind gold medallist Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy and silver medallist Ragne Wiklund of Norway.

Ottawa’s Isabelle Weidemann, who won bronze in the event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, finished fifth this time.

