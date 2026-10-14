Vaccination clinics for Influenza and COVID-19 beginning Oct. 19
Vaccination clinics for influenza and COVID-19 will begin on Monday, Oct. 19 throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.
Residents are encouraged to book their vaccination appointments by:
- Visiting timefortheshot.ca
- Checking with their primary care provider for vaccine availability
- Checking with a local pharmacy for vaccine availability
Vaccines for both are proven safe and effective in reducing the spread of influenza and COVID-19 and the incidence of severe disease from these viruses. It is safe for individuals to receive both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.
COVID-19 vaccine
The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to all individuals six months of age and older. The vaccine is strongly recommended for the following people who are at a higher risk of severe infection or are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. This includes:
- Adults 65 years of age and older
- People living in congregate living settings
- People with weakened immune systems
- People with chronic health conditions
- Pregnant people
- Individuals from First Nation, Inuit, or Métis communities
Influenza vaccine
The influenza vaccine will be offered to all individuals six months of age and older. It is strongly recommended that the following people who are at higher risk of severe infection or are disproportionately impacted by influenza should get the influenza vaccine this fall:
- Adults 65 years of age and older
- Children aged six months to five years of age
- People living in congregate living settings
- People with weakened immune systems
- People with chronic health conditions
- Pregnant people
- Individuals from First Nation, Inuit, or Métis communities