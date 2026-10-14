Vaccination clinics for Influenza and COVID-19 beginning Oct. 19

Health, News October 14th, 2026

Vaccination clinics for influenza and COVID-19 will begin on Monday, Oct. 19 throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

Residents are encouraged to book their vaccination appointments by:

Visiting timefortheshot.ca

Checking with their primary care provider for vaccine availability

Checking with a local pharmacy for vaccine availability

Vaccines for both are proven safe and effective in reducing the spread of influenza and COVID-19 and the incidence of severe disease from these viruses. It is safe for individuals to receive both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to all individuals six months of age and older. The vaccine is strongly recommended for the following people who are at a higher risk of severe infection or are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. This includes:

Adults 65 years of age and older

People living in congregate living settings

People with weakened immune systems

People with chronic health conditions

Pregnant people

Individuals from First Nation, Inuit, or Métis communities

Influenza vaccine

The influenza vaccine will be offered to all individuals six months of age and older. It is strongly recommended that the following people who are at higher risk of severe infection or are disproportionately impacted by influenza should get the influenza vaccine this fall:

Adults 65 years of age and older

Children aged six months to five years of age

People living in congregate living settings

People with weakened immune systems

People with chronic health conditions

Pregnant people

Individuals from First Nation, Inuit, or Métis communities