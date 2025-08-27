Update on the wildfires

News August 27th, 2025

Martin Lake Fire

The fire is 1633 ha. The fire is under control. There are 10 crew members onsite, and a helicopter is available if needed.

Paddy’s Pond Fire

This fire is out.

Kingston Fire

The fire remains 10095 ha. 35 mm of rain fell yesterday. There are 75 ground crew on site. Fire activity has decreased.

The government is also providing an additional $500 in emergency funding for those who have been evacuated for at least 14 days.

Temporary housing will be provided. $1000 per household will be issued per month for those staying with relatives, $1500 per month for those who will be renting. Those unable to find housing will be able to contact the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, which will find placements in the hospitality industry.

Businesses with two to 10 employees in the area will receive $1500, and businesses with 10 to 99 employees will receive $2500. For those with employees in the area, there will be a 42-week wage subsidy.